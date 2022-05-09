DHEC recognizing SC heroes during National Nurses Week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week is National Nurses Week, and South Carolina is celebrating its heroes. Health officials are encouraging residents to show some love for the nearly 79,000 licensed nurses across South Carolina.
For more than two years, South Carolina nurses and nurses across the country have played a huge role in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say nurses are heroes, and healthcare simply could not exist without them.