DHEC recognizing SC heroes during National Nurses Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week is National Nurses Week, and South Carolina is celebrating its heroes. Health officials are encouraging residents to show some love for the nearly 79,000 licensed nurses across South Carolina.

For more than two years, South Carolina nurses and nurses across the country have played a huge role in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

#DYK that registered nurses in the US make up our nation’s largest health care profession? DHEC thanks all nurses who are working to chart a new course for a healthier state.

#DYK that registered nurses in the US make up our nation's largest health care profession? DHEC thanks all nurses who are working to chart a new course for a healthier state.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say nurses are heroes, and healthcare simply could not exist without them.