Local Living: Lexington Two hosts Blossom & Beaus prom event, catch the lunar eclipse at the State Museum this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some local students brought their best moves to the dance floor for a beautiful prom over the weekend! Blossom & Beaus is a prom for special needs children for the Lexington School District Two. The event was held by the Cayce Police Department School Resource Officers. It was a glamorous night with a red carpet, photo booth and the crowning of the prom king and queen! The Cayce fire chief and police chief served as escorts for the event, which was funded by donations from local businesses.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to enjoy a one-of-a-kind night to watch a lunar eclipse! On Sunday, May 15 through the early hours of Monday, May 16, a lunar eclipse will be visible in Columbia’s night sky, and the museum is opening its doors after-hours to watch the event. The lunar eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m., and guests will be able to see the “blood moon” turn a dark red color as it travels through the earth’s shadow. You can get your tickets now by visiting scmuseum.org/events/lunar-eclipse-night.