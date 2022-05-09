Rosewood Crawfish Festival brings good food and good times to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Midlands residents let the good times roll at the Rosewood Crawfish Festival on Saturday. A fun crowd filled the South Carolina State Fairgrounds with music, food along with arts and crafts from local artists. Event goers could also visit the Lil’ Crawdaddy Carnival which included face painting, crawfish races, rides and inflatables.

Organizers say it is an event that is looked forward to each and every year.

This year was the 17th annual festival, which since debuted in 2005.