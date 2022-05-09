Students bring their best prom looks and dance moves to Blossom & Beaus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some local students brought their best moves to the dance floor for a beautiful prom over the weekend! Blossom & Beaus is a prom for special needs children for the Lexington School District Two. The event was held by the Cayce Police Department School Resource Officers.

It was a glamorous night with a red carpet, photo booth and the crowning of the prom king and queen!

The Cayce fire chief and police chief served as escorts for the event, which was funded by donations from local businesses.