USGS: Multiple early morning earthquakes felt near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed multiple earthquakes have hit the Midlands this morning.

According to USGS, the 3.3 magnitude quake hit near Elgin after 1:30 a.m.

They also reported a 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit around 4:39 a.m. and a 1.79 magnitude earthquake hit around 5:10 a.m., all near Elgin.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, since December of 2021, officials have reported 26 earthquakes near the Elgin area.

SCEMD says if you are in the middle of an earthquake, drop to the ground and take cover by getting under a sturdy table or another piece of furniture and hold on until the shaking stops.

For additional tips, visit SCEMD’s website.