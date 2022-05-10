Consumer News: Where gas prices stand in Columbia, ways to save on groceries amid soaring prices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You are spending more at the pump in Columbia. According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in Columbia is $4.06 a gallon. That’s up more than 15 cents from last week. We spoke to drivers as they were filling up at the Spinx on Decker Boulevard, where gas is $4.09 a gallon.

ABC NEWS– Here are some new tips to save on groceries amid soaring food prices. ABC’s Becky Worley has more.