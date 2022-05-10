KCSO: Deputy suspended after video of arrest leads to SLED investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities say a Kershaw County deputy is suspended after a video appears to show him hitting a suspect with a closed fist during an arrest Monday.

The suspect was wanted on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and child endangerment. Officials say the KCSO drug unit was involved in making the arrest.

After seeing the video, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says he suspended the deputy and requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.