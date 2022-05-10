Two in custody after fatal shooting on Highway 601 South in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say two suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting this morning.

It happened at a gas station on Highway 601 South near I-20 at 1 a.m.

According to investigators, one victim was found dead in the parking lot and another victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Deputies say they have all the people involved in custody and they don’t believe this was a random incident.