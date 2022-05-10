USGS reports 5th earthquake near Lugoff-Elgin area on Monday

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey has reported a fifth earthquake near the Lugoff-Elgin area on Monday.

The 2.9 aftershock happened just before midnight near Elgin.

This comes after 4 earthquakes were reported earlier that day, including a 3.3 magnitude quake that USGS says more than 4,000 people felt.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says this is the 26th earthquake in South Carolina this year and the 28th in the Elgin area since December 2021.

They also say to expect aftershocks in the days and weeks following the 3.3 magnitude earthquake.