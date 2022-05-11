Lawmakers to vote on bill preserving access to abortion in the U.S.

CNN– A key vote is expected in the Senate Wednesday. Lawmakers are taking up the Women’s Health Protection Act, aimed at preserving access to abortion nationwide. The bill is expected to fail amid widespread Republican opposition. Holding the vote still gives Democrats a chance to spotlight the issue and record Republican resistance.

The same issue is facing the Supreme Court, and a leaked preliminary opinion shows Roe v. Wade could be overturned as soon as next month.