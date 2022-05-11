SCAG: Columbia men arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In unrelated investigations, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says two men from Columbia were arrested on charges related to the attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Mark Cyril Mann solicited someone he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to someone he believed was a minor. Officials say he was arrested on May 5 and charged with nine counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and two counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age 18.

Officials say 39-year-old Chad Ryan Kelley is accused of soliciting a person he believe to be a minor for sex and engaged in sexually explicit communication with a person he believed was a minor. Authorities say Kelley is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, conspiracy to attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor and attempted promoting the prostitution of a minor.

Both men were arrested of May 5.