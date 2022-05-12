Advocates gather outside State House calling for better representation for sexual assault victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Outside the State House, a rally was prompted by the recent national attention to the Bowen Turner rape cases out of Orangeburg.

Turner was accused and charged with the rape of three teenage girls and was placed under house arrest with a GPS monitor. The South Carolina Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault says Turner violated the terms of his house arrest “more than 50 times.”

Turner plead guilty to assault and battery and was ultimately sentenced to just five years of probation, without having to register as a sex offender.

Event organizers tell us victims deserve better representation at the judicial level.

Advocates hope to pressure the state’s general assembly to focus attention on the need to handle crimes from what the organization calls a “more trauma-informed and victim-centered approach.”