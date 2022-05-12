Maker of White Claw Hard Seltzer opens new facility in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new state-of-the-art brewery opened its doors in Richland County Thursday. The more than $490 million facility is also bringing more than 300 new jobs with it too.

The 1.3 million square foot Mark Anthony Brewing building, which is located on Shop Road in Columbia, also includes a packaging facility. Back in November 2020, the company said that they were launching the new building to keep up with demand for White Claw Hard Seltzer.

In addition to White Claw Hard Seltzers, Mark Anthony Brewing also makes Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cayman Jack and MXD Cocktails.