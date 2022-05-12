SCDEW reports decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week.

From May 1-7, SCDEW reports 1,706 initial claims filed in the Palmetto State. This is a decrease from the 1,783 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,573 claimants received an average benefit of $279.95. Since March 15, 2020, the department says it has paid out $6,627,807,040.31 to claimants.

To see the full SCDEW dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.