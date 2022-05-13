Consumer: Gas Saving Tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the road, there are some things you can do to try and save at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, one of the best ways to save on fuel during a commute is to try and get a carpool together.

Also, download gas apps that track and find gas stations with the cheapest prices.

Try and use rewards and take advantage of discounts offered at stations.

For more tips you can check out this link https://www.gasbuddy.com/data/savefuel