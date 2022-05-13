Update: Lexington County Deputies say White Knoll HS is secure after lockdown due to possible security threat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–UDPDATE- According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the White Knoll High School campus is secure.

Deputies say they have identified and located a student associated with the potential security threat. Investigators are interviewing that student.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, they are on site at the White Knoll High School campus in response to tips about a possible security threat.

School officials have restricted student and staff movement on the campus as a precaution. Parents should stay tuned to @LexingtonOne for further information about their student, says the Sheriff’s Department.

The Department said its efforts to locate a student associated with a possible security threat on the campus are ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

