Columbia International Festival gets ready for annual event May 21 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia is going global this month at a special annual event this month.
The Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds starts on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 22 from Noon to 7 p.m.
Curtis spoke with the festival’s Executive Director, Raj Aluri about how this year’s event highlights Asia and Pacific Islands.
You and your family can enjoy an international food court, a fashion show, cultural demonstrations and so much more!
