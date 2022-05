Lexington-Richland Five to host community input meeting at Irmo HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, Lexington-Richland School District Five is hosting a community input meeting at Irmo High School. The meeting will take place from 5–7 p.m.

The district says they will discuss facilities upgrades to Irmo High School. There will also be a question and answer session about the new designs.