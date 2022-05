S.C. State University students to get training with IBM in cybersecurity

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands University could play a prominent role in training students in security in the digital age.

Monday IBM announced that South Carolina State University will be among six historically black colleges and universities receiving cybersecurity centers aimed at training underrepresented communities.

The tech giant says that it plans more than 20 of these centers at HBCU’s nationwide.