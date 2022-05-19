Authorities in Irmo investigating suspicious fire from over the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In Irmo, police and firefighters are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious fire” of an unoccupied residence.

Irmo Police need your help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage around the time of the fire. Investigators want to speak with him about the incident.

We’re told it took place last Saturday, May 14. No one was injured during the fire.

If you recognize who this man is or have any information, contact the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.