Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins asks for your support in an upcoming blood drive!

ABC COLUMBIA (WOLO): It’s a blood drive with a little competition, between the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, Columbia Police Department, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The three agencies are rolling up their sleeves and going head to head competing for your blood donations with the American Red Cross. One agency in particular is “fired-up” for this year’s drive.

Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins joined ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin on Good Morning Columbia to tell us more.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, hosted by The Red Cross, takes place Friday, May 27th 7am-3pm. You can donate at two locations: Richland County Decker Center, 2500 Decker Blvd. and the Charles Drew Wellness Center at 2101 Walker Solomon Way.

Register at redcrossblood.org.