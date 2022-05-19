NAMIWalks event invites the community to lace up their shoes in support of mental health awareness
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Mental Health Awareness Month here in South Carolina, and local advocates are lacing up their shoes for the cause. NAMIWalks takes places this weekend.
The event, which includes a 5k, is aimed at uniting everyone to talk about mental health and donate. It will get underway at the Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park off Laurel Street.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the walk kicks off at noon.