NAMIWalks event invites the community to lace up their shoes in support of mental health awareness

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Mental Health Awareness Month here in South Carolina, and local advocates are lacing up their shoes for the cause. NAMIWalks takes places this weekend.

The event, which includes a 5k, is aimed at uniting everyone to talk about mental health and donate. It will get underway at the Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park off Laurel Street.

Call your loved ones and join us for NAMIWalks, join us and bring your crew. Registration is up 76% from last year and we are looking forward to seeing you all! Find a local walk near you and learn more about it at: https://t.co/sXhNTkGzehhttps://t.co/p4HdeD0Pmm — NAMI (@NAMICommunicate) May 19, 2022

Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the walk kicks off at noon.