Protestors in Sumter demand the release of Brittany Martin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Protestors are gathering at the courthouse in Sumter, demanding the release Brittany Martin. She was recently sentenced to four years in prison for breach of peace, after police charged her with five counts of threatening the life of a public official and other charges during the unrest over George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Investigators say she was the leader of the group that disrupted the peaceful protests, but protestors argue she was using her first amendment right to free speech.