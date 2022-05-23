Consumer News: State jobs report out for April, Americans see their 401k’s take a hit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It seems more of your neighbors went back into the office last month. State employment officials released the jobs report from April which shows more than 9,000 South Carolinians got back to work in April. That’s a total of more than 50,000 residents from April of 2021. More than 2.3 million South Carolinians are currently employed, while the number of unemployed residents fell to less than 80,000. That’s a huge decrease of 20,000 residents from April of 2021.

ABC NEWS– The S & P is down 19% from its recent high. The DOW also closed up nearly 9 points. The NASDAQ is also down nearly 44, and many Americans are seeing their 401k’s taking a huge hit. What does this means for those inching closer to retirement? ABC’s Deirdre Bolton has the answers.