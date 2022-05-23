Four babies hospitalized in SC from reactions to new formulas

CNN– Four babies are hospitalized in South Carolina as a result of the infant formula shortage.

The Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina says three babies had a bad reaction to new formulas. Their parents were forced to try different formulas because of the shortage, and the babies could not tolerate them. A fourth infant got sick by mineral imbalances from a formula that a parent tried to mix on their own.

Clinical dietitians are warning parents not to try to dilute formula or attempt to make their own.