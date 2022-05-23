JM Smucker recalls some Jif peanut butter products due to salmonella

CNN– The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that they believe is linked to some Jif peanut butter products. A total of 14 people in twelve states, including here in South Carolina, have reported illness due to the outbreak. Two have been hospitalized.

The salmonella cases have been traced back to a plant in Lexington, Kentucky, operated by JM Smucker Company.

The Jif peanut butter products in question have lot code numbers 1274-425 through 2140-425.

Because peanut butter can have up to a two-year shelf life, consumers are urged to check their pantries.