SCDMV: Less than one year left for drivers to get REAL ID

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians have less than one year to get a REAL ID, or you’ll be turned away from boarding any flight, entering federal buildings or visiting military bases.

Beginning May 3, 2023, the Department of Homeland Security will require the federally approved identification. The department says they’ve discussed implementing the Real ID for a number of years now, and there is no reason to further delay the REAL ID enforcement date.

“Come in now and make the switch to a REAL ID credential,” said Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). “The longer people wait, the more demand it puts on our branch offices, and the longer wait times will be. Customers can spend significantly less time at the DMV to get a REAL ID if they first see if they’re eligible to do it online. If you are eligible, it saves you a trip to a DMV office. If you’re not eligible for upgrading online, we highly recommend coming in this summer to get a REAL ID.”

SCDMV has issued more than two million REAL ID driver’s licenses.

SCDMV says customers looking to change their current license to a REAL ID must follow the same steps as renewing your ID. Customers must bring their social security number, a government issued ID or U.S. Passport, two proofs of your current SC address and proof of a legal name change if applicable.

You can find more information at www.scdmvonline.com/REAL-ID.