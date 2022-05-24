Columbia man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Department of Justice, a 38-year-old Columbia man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Investigators say Taurus Jermaine Dotson was prohibited from carrying firearms due to past robbery and drug trafficking convictions.

On December 7, 2020, authorities say Dotson was stopped for a traffic violation in Richland County and consented to a search the car he was driving. Officials say a search of the car uncovered drugs and a 9 mm pistol in the trunk. The pistol was loaded with an extended ammunition magazine, according to investigators.

Officials say Dotson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, along with a fine up to $250,000 and three years of supervision after his release.