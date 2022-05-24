La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store

La-Z-Boy donation La-Z-Boy makes donation to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

La-Z-Boy donation La-Z-Boy makes donation to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

La-Z-Boy donation La-Z-Boy makes donation to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

La-Z-Boy donation La-Z-Boy makes donation to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

La-Z-Boy donation La-Z-Boy makes donation to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia



La-Z-Boy donation La-Z-Boy makes donation to Oliver Gospel Thrift Store. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Oliver Gospel Thrift Store received a very special delivery Tuesday morning. A tractor trailer full of about 60 pieces of lightly used La-Z-Boy furniture was delivered to the store on Two Notch Road.

Officials with La-Z-Boy say the donations generate $5,000 for the charity. The mission’s executive director tells us donations like these help change lives in the community.

Oliver Gospel Mission has been serving the Midlands community for 127 years, making it the oldest rescue mission in the southeast and sixth oldest in the country.