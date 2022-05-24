Local Living: Celebrate Pride Month at Outfest Columbia, meet our Pet of the Week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hopkins is hosting a Juneteenth celebration next month. The family-fun event will have live entertainment, food, activities for the entire family and local vendors. It kicks off Sunday, June 19 from 2-6 p.m. at the historic Harriet Barber House on Barberville Loop. Masks and social distancing is encouraged, and admission is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate Pride Month in downtown Columbia next month. Outfest Columbia focuses on the LGBTQ community in the Soda City, showcasing local talent, vendors and businesses during National Pride Month. It will take place in the Vista on the first Saturday in June, from 12-10 p.m. There will be a live performance featuring Willow Pill, local vendors and more. Admission is free!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to spend your summer with some company, how about a four-legged friend? This sweet girl named Rain is the City’s of Columbia’s Pet of the Week! Rain is a 4-year-old ex-momma. She loves long walks and is exceptionally behaved on a leash. We’re told she’s done with her life as a mom and is ready to explore the great outdoors with a new fur-ever home! If you’re interested adopting Rain, you can visit her at the Columbia Animal Shelter.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you need a bit more convincing, our Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Pawmetto Lifeline to talk about one of their pups also looking for a home in our Pet of the Week segment.