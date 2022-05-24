OCSO joins community leaders for prayer vigil to remember 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the public held a prayer vigil to remember the life of Winston Hunter, a six-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 13. The event took place at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Black Law Enforcement Alliance and community leaders around the county.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell encourages those that know something about this crime to come forward.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.