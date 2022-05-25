Columbia-Richland FD: No one injured during house fire on Pleasant Ridge Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says firefighters were called to Pleasant Ridge Drive off Leesburg Road for a house fire.

Authorities say responding units were able to knock down the fire and enter the home after establishing a water supply. Officials say everyone made it out of the house safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.