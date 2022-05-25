Local Living: Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival back this summer, Battle of the Badges later this week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to roll up your sleeves. You can join local law enforcement and firefighters give the gift of life in the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” It takes place May 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. You can visit either the Richland County Decker Center or the Charles Drew Wellness Center. Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, and Richland County deputies are issuing a challenge for blood donations. You are asked to donate and vote for your favorite team. You can register at redcrossblood.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 9th annual Reggeatronic Lake Murray Music Festival is back this summer. You can visit Spence Island on June 4 from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival that will feature music from various genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We’re super excited to see events pop back up after a rough few years due to COVID. The number of patrons at other events have been tremendous. We are optimistic we will have a record year this year” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds from the festival benefit the Jamil Temple Shriners Contributions to the Children’s Hospital of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A quick dip in the pool could be just what the doctor ordered to beat this heat. The City of Columbia is getting ready to open the pools and splash pads at the end of the month. The recreational swim season begins Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on opening day and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. This includes both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks. The cost to visit the pools per visit is $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for anyone 13 and over.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park soon light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert will begin at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.