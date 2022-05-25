More items being added to Jif peanut butter recall

CNN– Check your pantry and fridge, more items are being recalled in connection to the Jif peanut butter recall.

Initially there were more than 45 types of peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Now there are more.

In the latest updates, the Food and Drug Administration says Mary’s Harvest, Country Free, Taher and Garden Cut are voluntarily recalling products as well. The recalled items include fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that contain Jif peanut butter.

You can go to the FDA’s website for information on all the specific products being recalled.