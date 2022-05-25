New parking area along Palmetto Trail now open near Eastover

Palmetto Trail New parking area off the Palmetto Trail now open. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new parking area along the Wataree Passage of the Palmetto Trail is now officially open near Eastover. Richland County officials say the new parking area was made possible by a grant from the Richland County Conservation Commission.

The roughly 12,000 lot comes equipped with new split rail fencing, a bike servicing station, signage and a map kiosk.

Palmetto Trail officials tell us the new lot will make a big difference for parking.

The Wataree Passage of the Palmetto Trail is located off Foxville Road, near Eastover.