New parking area along Palmetto Trail now open near Eastover
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new parking area along the Wataree Passage of the Palmetto Trail is now officially open near Eastover. Richland County officials say the new parking area was made possible by a grant from the Richland County Conservation Commission.
The roughly 12,000 lot comes equipped with new split rail fencing, a bike servicing station, signage and a map kiosk.
Palmetto Trail officials tell us the new lot will make a big difference for parking.
The Wataree Passage of the Palmetto Trail is located off Foxville Road, near Eastover.