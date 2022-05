COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 22-year-old in Camden. Police say Travis Jiles Jr. was shot in late September 2020 on Carlos street.

Lonnell Duckett Jr. was arrested for the shooting, but investigators believe others may be involved.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.