Gov. McMaster says he plans to request investigation into Richland Two School Board, pending new law

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says he plans to request an investigation into the behavior of the Richland School District Two Board. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office says, “the districts’ leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents, writing the governor who expressed their concerns about the learning environments that they’re sending their children into every day.”

Before an investigation is launched, a new bill must be signed into law. That bill would allow the state and inspector general to launch an investigation into the school board at the request of the governor. As of right now, the governor has the power to remove school board members over a number of reasons, including incompetency and misconduct.

There have been some notable incidents involving the school board this year. Two weeks ago, Board Member Lashonda McFadden was charged with making threats against another board member. Back in January, Richland County deputies began investigating a verbal argument which happened before a board meeting, involving Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. No charges were filed.

Richland School District Two issued a statement about the potential investigation, saying “we have notified our employees and parents that district administrators are aware of what is being reported in the media and are looking into the matter.”