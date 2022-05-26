SCDEW: Decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims in SC last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week.

From May 15-21, SCDEW says 1,648 South Carolinians filed first time unemployment insurance claims, a decrease from the 1,765 initial claims reported the previous week.

SCDEW says 5,922 claimants were paid an average benefit of $279.95.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out $6,631,768,512.18.

To see the full data dashboard from SCDEW, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.