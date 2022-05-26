SCHP: Driver dies after running into back of truck pulling a trailer in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a collision on US 178 in Orangeburg County. Troopers say the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Deer Crossing Road.

According to investigators, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2014 Mercedes SUV were both traveling west on US 178 when the pickup truck slowed to turn left onto Deer Crossing Road and the Mercedes ran into the back of the other vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.