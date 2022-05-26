Special Olympics torch makes stop at the State House on its way to Orlando

Special Olympics torch Special Olympics torch makes stop at the State House. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Special Olympics kicks off next week in Orlando, with over 5,000 from the U.S. and Carribean participating. The torch was lit in Chicago and traveled to Connecticut, down the east coast and made a stop here in South Carolina on the way.

“The Final Leg” Special Olympic Torch Run continued on its journey after Thursday’s stop at the State House, heading next to Atlanta. The games will be held at the Disney Sports Resort in Orlando in June.