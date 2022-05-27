Local Living: Take a new furry friend home this weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The weather is heating up and nobody wants to spend their summers alone, so Pawmetto Lifeline wants to help. This Friday and Saturday only, they’re having a “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption special. All dogs over 35 pounds will be just $50. All of the pups up for adoption are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested, they’ll be open from 12-6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. You can visit them at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is issuing an urgent call for dog adoptions, as the organization says it currently has nearly 200 dogs at its facility but only less than 150 available kennels. They’re asking for your help to save a life and adopt a puppy today, giving them a “furever home.” All the pups up for adoption can be find at Columbia Animal Services, on 127 Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re not a dog person, how about a cat instead? Columbia Animal Services is celebrating National Hug your Cat Day with free cat adoptions. They will be free from next Wednesday, June 1 through next Saturday, June 4. They’re open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. If you’re interested, you can visit Columbia Animal Services on 127 Humane Lane.