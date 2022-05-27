Teen previously arrested on gun charge at Columbiana Mall found with loaded gun at DJJ facility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 13-year-old arrested by Columbia Police Tuesday for having a loaded gun at the Columbiana Mall, was later found with a second undetected gun at the Department of Juvenile Justice Wednesday.

A statement from Director Hendrick today says staff were notified of a teen possibly armed with a loaded gun at the facility, after the teen had already been patted down, showered and changed into facility clothes. Staff immediately responded and took the weapon.

DJJ officials say staff will now be retrained on intake, search and safety procedures, and they will work with local law enforcement to prevent contraband from entering their facilities.

The Columbia Police Department says this lack of a thorough search is unacceptable and risked both public and officer safety. Chief Skip Holbrook has ordered the Office of Professional Standards to conduct an internal investigation.

The staff directly involved in the incident have been suspended as the investigation continues.