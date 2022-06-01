Help raise awareness during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness month

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and you can help raise awareness on the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter is hosting the “Ride to End Alzheimer’s” cycling event from July 8-10.

It’s a 3 day cross-state cycling route to Charleston to raise funds to fight the disease affecting many South Carolina residents.

The goal is to raise $800,000 this year and they have raised at least $430,000 so far.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, at least 95,000 South Carolinians are living with the disease this year.

To register for the “Ride to End Alzheimer’s” event or to donate, click here.

There are also additional programs you can take part in to help yourself or those you know with Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit their website.