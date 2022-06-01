Nephron Pharmaceuticals recalls several pre-filled syringe products due to concerns over sterility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nephron Pharmaceuticals says it is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products due to concerns over “lack of assurance of sterility.” 20 pre-filled syringes are included in the recall. The syringes contain medications such as oxytocin, ketamine and epinephrine.

ABC Columbia reached out to Nephron Pharmaceuticals regarding the recall. The following statement is from CEO Lou Kennedy:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Nephron is proactively cooperating with the Food and Drug Administration on a voluntary recall of a limited number of product lots. We do not take this lightly. While there has been no impact to patient safety, and there is no evidence of contamination, Nephron has decided in the interest of patients to proceed with this recall process. The company is prepared to provide the resources and information necessary to health care providers and patients to make certain they have anything they need and any questions answered. They remain our top priority.”