Midlands Starbucks employees unionize

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The fight to join a union for one Midlands Starbucks ends in victory. According to one of the baristas who organized the protest for the Millwood Avenue location in Columbia, tells ABC Columbia News the National Labor Relations Board voted unanimously to allow 12 of the 27 employees who were eligible to unionize.

The organizer of the rally, Sophie Ryan says “I am so excited for us to get to this point. This is something we have been working for for months.”

The decision handed down Thursday night comes on the heels of the May 20th strike that was held by some employees at the Midlands Starbucks.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia, an employee representative for the group said the strike was started in response to recent firings at the location over attempts to join a union. Employees we spoke with say they want to go back to work, but also want to be treated fairly.

The group says the next move is the bargaining phase. A date for that has not yet been set.

