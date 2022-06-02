SCDEW reports increase in first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the number of South Carolinians who filed first time unemployment insurance claims last week. From May 22-28, SCDEW says there were 1,823 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state, an increase from the 1,648 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 6,109 claimants received an average benefit of $279.95. Since March 15, 2022, the department says it has paid out a total of $6,633,619,025.31 to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.