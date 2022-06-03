Columbia-Richland Fire Dept. responds to gas station for storage area fire
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire crews responded to a fire at an area gas station this morning. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says they responded to the Shell station at the intersection of Greystone Boulevard and Stoneridge Drive Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.
Officials say the fire started near a storage building adjacent to the gas station and spread to the roof. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.