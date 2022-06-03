LCSD: Name released of man killed in officer involved shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The name of a 19-year-old who was killed in an officer involved shooting Friday has been released. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the suspect who was shot and killed as Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages. The coroner says his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Lexington County deputies and other agencies responded to what they described as a mental health situation involving a gun this afternoon.

“This incident started after a 911 caller reported a mental health patient in her family was threatening to shoot family members and himself at an apartment off Feather Run Trail,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “As officers arrived, he ran away from the scene. The subject ran into some nearby woods where, after officers ordered him to drop his gun, he fired shots at officers. Officers then returned fire.”

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the 19-year-old suspect, who was carrying a handgun with a high capacity magazine, was struck and killed by gunfire. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

“This has been a tough day. We have a grieving mother and family dealing with these mental issues and they’re going through a tragedy right now,” Koon said. “These officers will never be the same. They had to dodge bullets and do their job today. That’s a lot of hurt. There are no winners here.” Back in January 2021, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrested Boages in connection with a December 2020 shooting on Broad River Road that claimed the life of another man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.