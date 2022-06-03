Sumter man arrested, accused of having thousands of child pornographic images on phone

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2 nd Degree (20 additional counts) On April 7, 2022, we prepared a press release reporting the arrest of Furman Nelson Thames, of Haynsworth Street who had been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (5 counts). At that time, we reported that Thames had uploaded over 150 child pornographic images to his personal cloud account. The investigation into the actions of Thames has been ongoing. Since the initial charges, twenty (20) additional child pornographic images were discovered on his personal cell phone. As part of the investigation, his cell phone was forensically examined and in addition to these 170 images, an additional 280,000 cache images of child pornography were discovered. As a result of these discoveries, 20 additional warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor 2nd degree were obtained and served. Sheriff Dennis added that “This investigation is still ongoing. In fact, a previous investigation where Thames had attempted to destroy his cell phone and discarded in into a landfill is also being revisited. More charges are possible. We take these charges very seriously. To date, no local children have been

