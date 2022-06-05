Sheriff: Graduation party ends in drive-by shooting

Summerton, S.C. (WOLO)– According to Clarendon Co Sheriff Tim Baxley, deputies responded to a home on St. Paul Rd. in Summerton shortly after 11pm Saturday night.

According to the sheriff, witnesses say two cars drove up to a graduation party and the people inside opened fire.

Sheriff Baxley says it is not known at this time if shots were fired at specific people or randomly into the crowd.

When deputies arrived, we’re told there were around 150 people in the yard with 8 gunshot victims ranging in age from 12 to 36.

Deputies say a 32 year old woman later died from her injuries.

The sheriff says this appears to be a gang related incident stemming from previous shootings in other parts of the county.

“We are and will continue to work on this incident until arrest(s) are made on the persons responsible.” said Sheriff Baxley.

“These continued acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.